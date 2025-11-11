Beethoven will meet Elvis in a hilarious theatre musical show promising a night of laughs.

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host Graffiti Classics on Friday next week (November 21) at 7.30pm.

The show features 16 strings, 8 dancing feet and 4 voices in a high-energy performance that mixes classical music, opera, gypsy-folk, bluegrass and stand-up comedy.

The comedy string quartet bursts traditional classical music boundaries, performing virtuously while singing, dancing and interacting with the audience.

From Beethoven to Elvis, the two-hour show promises a hilarious evening that combines musical skill with outrageous humour.

Tickets cost £22, with £5 entry for under 16s.