Children have helped to plant 5,000 hedgerow plants.

Alongside the hedgerow plants, Grantham groups including Bellmount Community Primary School, Grantham Rivercare, 8th and 9th Grantham Scouts and Springwell Academy have also helped to create a 875m hedgerow in Bellmount.

The groups have supported the National Trust and the Woodland Trust to create a wildlife corridor to encourage nature to thrive in the area.

We Are With You Lincoln also helped out.

Sacha Welsh, assistant ranger at Belton Estate, said: “Not only was it fantastic to get the local community involved in planting, but this project also takes us one step closer to achieving the National Trust’s ambition to plant 20 million trees by 2030.

“We’ve planted a variety of hedge plants, including hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, and maple, as well as oak trees along the corridor.

“Hedgerows are really important habitats, and they also help us to mitigate climate change by capturing carbon dioxide and storing it as carbon.”

The work forms part of the Woodland Trust’s MOREhedges scheme.

The blossom of blackthorn and hawthorn is an important nectar source for bumblebees and butterflies, like Brimstones, and the autumnal fruit provides food for birds such as redwings and fieldfares.

Frances Roundtree, of the 9th Grantham Scouts, said: “It was great to be a small part of a big project and we'll watch our bit of the hedge grow over the years, and hopefully get to see skylarks singing above the protected nesting area in the future.”

David Martin, of the Grantham RiverCare, also said: “Under the gaze of the soaring red kites, Grantham RiverCare volunteers enjoyed a very rewarding day working with others to plant a living hedge.

“This will grow to provide the rich Bellmount landscape with additional habitat and also protect the ancient hay meadow for many generations to come.”

Other groups that helped out were Young People’s Learning Provision, We Are With You Lincoln, and Carers First.