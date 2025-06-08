A business specialising in embroidered and printed garments has doubled its output after receiving a funding boost.

Bingham-based LogoMeUp was handed £40,000 from Rushcliffe Borough Council through the Rural England Prosperity Fund, which has been match-funded by the business.

The funding will support its expansion plans by helping the firm to install a new mezzanine floor to enlarge its print department, enhancing production capabilities in both printing and embroidery services.

LogoMeUp awarded £40,000 Rural England Prosperity Fund grant from Rushcliffe Borough Council to boost expansion and create new local jobs. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council.

The expansion has enabled LogoMeUp to double the amount of garments printed every day. To manage the increased volume, it has recruited two new staff members with plans to expand its team further as demand continues to grow.

The business was founded in a Radcliffe on Trent garage in 2014, and has grown by at least 20% annually, relocating first to East Bridgford and then settling into its current home at Moorbridge Industrial Estate in Bingham.

As part of the new upgrade, a new direct to film printing machine has been installed, offering a greener, water-based alternative to vinyl printing.

Managing director of LogoMeUp Mark Ingram added: “The foundation of our business was laid on supplying to local businesses, schools, groups, and charities.

“And while we now dispatch our products across the UK, our local work remains a vital aspect of our operations and is integral to our identity.

“We are proud to consider LogoMeUp a Rushcliffe success story, and we are committed to employing individuals from the local area and we intend to maintain this practice.”

LogoMeUp plans to expand its team further as operations expand thanks to Rural England Prosperity Fund support. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet portfolio holder for business and growth, Abby Brennan, recently visited the company to meet Mr Ingram and tour the upgraded facility.

She said: “Through our Rural England Prosperity Fund grant scheme, we’re pleased to support local businesses that are driving economic growth in Rushcliffe.

“LogoMeUp is an ambitious company that are rapidly growing, and their new mezzanine floor has unlocked greater capacity for their print and embroidery services.

Rushcliffe Borough Council's deputy leader Abby Brennan met LogoMeUp managing director Mark Ingram for a tour of the upgraded facilities funded by the Rural England Prosperity Fund grant. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council.

“It was great to meet Mark and see how the funding has helped him and the team to adapt to their fast growth, increase production and employ even more local people.

“It’s also encouraging to see their investment in sustainable direct to film printing technology allowing more environmentally friendly printing methods that are better for our planet.”