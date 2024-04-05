The owner of a dog exercise and training facility is looking to expand after a surge in demand.

Chloe Watson, of Tilly’s Off Lead Play Park, has submitted a proposal to repurpose agricultural land in Sudbrook, near Grantham, for a dog exercising and training facility.

The application to South Kesteven District Council’s planning officers outlines plans for approximately 2.4 hectares of land off Rookery Lane.

An XL Bully Dog allowed to run free on the grounds of the existing Tilly's Off Lead Play Park in Barkston. | Image: Supplied

The proposal aims to address the growing demand for secure and safe areas for dog owners to exercise and train their pets, mirroring the success of her existing facility on Hough Road in Barkston.

Chloe said: “We are incredibly busy at the moment, particularly in the winter with days being short, and people are having to book a month in advance for weekends or be added to waiting lists for cancellations.”

The existing Tilly's Off Lead Play Park in Barkston. | Image: Supplied

She said there had been gradual growth, but added that the recent introduction of a Government ban on XL Bully dogs had sparked a surge in calls.

“The facility means owners can take them to a safe and secure area where they can run free without being on a lead and without having a muzzle on,” she said.

The new measures allow for this as long as other dogs in the facility are from the same household.

Where the new site would go. | Image: Google Streetview

“There are now customers who are booking regular slots to come once or twice a week so they can keep everything normal for the dogs like it was before the ban came in.”

Chloe said the ban was difficult and warned against stereotyping particular breeds of dogs and worried that controls on larger breeds could “get out of control”.

She felt there were better measures that could be in place to keep people safe without prejudicing one specific breed.

An XL Bully Dog allowed to run free on the grounds of the existing Tilly's Off Lead Play Park in Barkston. | Image: Supplied

One of her main business ethos is ensuring the safety of dogs and their owners, particularly on the farming land where there are also other livestock and pets.

“It’s a secure place where dogs can go, run freely, they’re safe and all the other animals outside the area are safe,” she said.

She gave an example of one customer whose dogs were quite reactive but who could enjoy the facilities safely.

The proposed development includes fencing the area with a 1.8-meter high mesh fence, creating a parking area, and installing low-intensity solar lighting for evening use.

The site is intended to be available for private bookings, accommodating individual households and dog-sitters, with operational hours set from 6am to 9pm Monday to Saturday.

Entry costs are £10 for the first dog with an additional charge per additional pet, which Chloe said goes towards the facilities and their upkeep and maintenance. She noted that her first business had cost £35,000 to set up.

The plan highlights that the site will strictly be used for dog exercise purposes, with no overnight stays permitted.

Chloe hopes that the expansion will lead to further financial growth for the business and help diversify income for the farm the land is based on.

Customers to the new facilities will see similar facilities to Chloe’s existing facilities, including both being sand land which keeps them dry in colder or wetter weather.

Acknowledging some concerns may arise regarding noise disturbance and landscape impact, Chloe assures that the facility will operate responsibly, with minimal disruption to nearby residents and the environment.

Hedgerows and other native species of plant will be installed to help local wildlife and block views of the facilities.

She said that following previous objections to her first business, there had not been any issues since, adding that it was not her intention to disrupt people living nearby.

The proposal will undergo further review and consideration by planning officers before a decision is reached.