A glamorous Bridgerton-themed ball has raised more than £500 in memory of Grantham teenager Evelyn Gibson.

The event, hosted by friends Debby Summers and Hayley Goodwin-Wilson, took place at Belton Park Golf Club in Grantham on Saturday (July 12).

Guests arrived in period gowns and suits, sipping bucks fizz to the sound of live piano music by Paul Emmett.

Olivia, Jacob, Debby, Jem and Ben embrace the elegance of the era in true Bridgerton style. Photo: Supplied.

The venue was decorated with butterflies in honour of Evelyn, who died in 2022 aged 15.

Her family set up Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect, a campaign promoting random acts of kindness.

Organisers said the night “went far better than they ever could have imagined” and thanked everyone who supported the event or donated prizes for the raffle.

Hayley Goodwin-Wilson created this heartfelt image of Evelyn. Photo: Supplied.

Guests enjoyed taking photos with themed props and admired a special artwork of Evelyn created by Hayley.

Funds raised from the ball will go to Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity which has been working closely with Evelyn’s family to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Debby and Hayley previously said they were inspired to hold the ball after being moved by Evelyn’s story and the strength shown by her family.

Debby Summers and Hayley Goodwin-Wilson, pictured together in matching pink dresses. Photo: Supplied.

“We hope we made Evelyn and her family proud,” they said.

CALM has a helpline for anyone feeling suicidal, which is open from 5pm until midnight, and can be reached by calling 0800 58 58 58.

Samaritans also offer FREE round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through their problems, which could include relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress or college and study-related stress. Call 116 123, calls are free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org.

Locally there is also a NHS 111 Emergency Mental Health Support line (dial 111 24hrs a day) links directly with our local crisis teams.

And the Lincolnshire Here4You advice line on 0800 234 6342 (open 24/7) for anyone seeking emotional wellbeing and mental health support for children and young people, it is open to parents too for help and advice.