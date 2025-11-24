Celebration and charity went hand in hand at the Grantham Journal Business Awards as guests gave generously to worthy causes.

This year’s charities were also the nominees for the Best Social Enterprise Awards – Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham, the latter of which took home the award.

A community service organisation in existence since 1931, the Rotary Club of Grantham raises funds for local charities and community projects, notably through its annual “RotarySwimarathon” event, which has generated over £1 million since 1990 for initiatives in and around Grantham.

The Best Social Enterprise category finalists The Rotary Club of Grantham, left, and Grantham Foodbank, right, were the recipients of the money raised at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Grantham Foodbank provides emergency food supplies to people experiencing poverty in Grantham and surrounding areas. It works with referral agencies (schools, housing, healthcare) and offers additional support such as financial advice.

Through cash and card donations alone, £1,500 was raised with each organization receiving £750.

Roger Graves, from the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: “We’re delighted to have been one of the beneficiaries.

“The money we raise through Rotary, in particular the Swimarathon, we share among many charities, organisations, projects and deserving causes in and around Grantham - that’s the beauty of the money we raise.

“Thank you very much to everybody who’s donated tonight, we’ll make sure it goes to a worthwhile cause.”

Pravini Chohan, volunteer and trustee at Grantham Foodbank, said the charity wasn’t expecting the donation.

“It’s a real bonus for us and is much-needed cash,” she added.

The foodbank is continuously encouraging donations of milk, fresh vegetables, milk and bread.

“It was absolutely amazing to be nominated and we’ve had an absolutely fantastic evening,” added Pravina.

Journal editor Kerry Coupe said: “The generosity of our guests was overwhelming. Thank you to you all for giving generously to two wonderful organisations who both do so much for the good of all in our community.

“I’m delighted our event raised such an incredible amount. We regularly cover the activities of both charities, and I know this money will be gratefully received.”