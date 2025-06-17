Thousands of pounds have been raised at a lively Wild West-themed fundraiser.

Cabling company Ipsum’s ‘Summer Shindig’ took place on Saturday at The American Barn at Willow Farm in Fulbeck with the venue styled like a classic American ranch.

L-R Brydy Barry, Allistair Barry, Kirsty Price, Daren Price, Caroline Barrass, Phil Noakes of Chesterfield

Ben Cole on the Rodeo Bull

Norbert Muth and Star Groves of Grantham

Around 110 guests attended for an afternoon and evening packed with family fun and fundraising, with highlights included rodeo bull rides, learn-to-lasso sessions, a LEGO speed-build challenge, line dancing lessons, and live music.

Guests enjoyed American-inspired treats, including BBQ-smoked dinners, hot dogs, and marshmallows toasted by the fire.

Visitors also had the chance to meet the horses that support Willow Farm’s equine therapy work, which helps individuals struggling with their mental health – including NHS referrals and members of the public.

L-R Craig Rolt, Abigail Rolt and Dawn Rolt of Chasterfield

Will Parson of Grantham trying to lasso the cow

“We had a great turnout and the feedback’s been really good,” said Lee Matthews, Ipsum’s operations manager. “There was a great crowd, great atmosphere, and the chef got massive compliments!”

One of the evening’s most memorable moments was a 10-year-old girl winning the top raffle prize — a brand-new TV — with many other prizes handed out throughout the event, including awards for best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl, Spirit of the West, and winners of various games and challenges.

L-R Wayne Lella, Vanessa Lalla of Leeds, Becci Vickers and Nick Vickers of Leeds, Tracey Green and Lee Green of Wakefield of Wakefield

L-R Gail Marston and Tracie Booth of Chesterfield

Some of the guests linedancing

The final total raised from the event is still being totalled, but is expected to be in the region of £3,000. All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Willow Farm, helping to fund equine therapy sessions.

A portion of the money raised will also support Willow Farm’s August respite break for children with disabilities.

Report by Megan Daly