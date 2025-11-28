Grantham Trefoil Guild raises £200 for Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes
A town guild has presented a hefty donation to support vital out-of-hours NHS deliveries.
Grantham Trefoil Guild members have donated £200 to Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) to support its crucial NHS courier work.
Roland Johns from LEBBS visited the group to accept the cheque.
The charity operates 11 bikes and seven cars, providing free out-of-hours delivery of urgent items including blood, plasma, vaccines and donor breast milk across Lincolnshire and Humberside.
The Guild meets monthly at Belton Avenue Community Centre on the first Wednesday, 7-9pm.
Membership is open to anyone aged 18 and over, not limited to former Girlguiding or Scouting members.
Attendees enjoy friendship, fun and a chance to give back to the community through a varied programme and nationwide network.
Further information on joining is available at www.trefoilguild.co.uk or via email at trefoil@gglincssouth.org