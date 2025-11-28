A town guild has presented a hefty donation to support vital out-of-hours NHS deliveries.

Grantham Trefoil Guild members have donated £200 to Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) to support its crucial NHS courier work.

Roland Johns from LEBBS visited the group to accept the cheque.

Grantham Trefoil Guild donates £200 to support emergency NHS deliveries. Photo: Supplied

The charity operates 11 bikes and seven cars, providing free out-of-hours delivery of urgent items including blood, plasma, vaccines and donor breast milk across Lincolnshire and Humberside.

The Guild meets monthly at Belton Avenue Community Centre on the first Wednesday, 7-9pm.

Membership is open to anyone aged 18 and over, not limited to former Girlguiding or Scouting members.

Attendees enjoy friendship, fun and a chance to give back to the community through a varied programme and nationwide network.

Further information on joining is available at www.trefoilguild.co.uk or via email at trefoil@gglincssouth.org