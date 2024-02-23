A gym owner hopes to inspire more people to get fit and grow after a relaunch.

CrossFit Gym in Turnpike Close, Grantham, was taken over by Sam Vidler in January and has had a complete rebrand.

With more classes on offer - including for teenagers and younger children - the gym has also been redecorated and rebranded its logo and merchandise.

Left to right: Clare Lawrence, head coach Sam Vidler and Austin Webb.

“There is a great community in our gym,” said Sam.

She added: “There is a good community in any CrossFit gym, but ours is special.

“We have some of the most amazing people and everyone is really helpful.

Three different workouts were held outside.

Some younger members hard at work on the rowing machines.

“When I came in, you never know how people are going to react when there is someone new but they have completely backed me.”

An official re-launch event was held earlier this month where there were team workouts, a live DJ, food, and for those who were brave to face one, there were ice baths.

Sam said: “It was amazing. We had over 70 people come down.

“We were nervous but it was so good. We set up our equipment outside and had three different workouts going on.

Members listen intently at the opening event to hear what they will be doing.

The rebranded merchandise.

“We run teen and kids classes so we had a lot of families come down.

“It definitely exceeded expectations, but it just showcases the spirit of our community.”

CrossFit initially came to Grantham in 2022 and ran a few classes each week in the same premises as MPT Fitness.

A live DJ got the members in the mood with some great tunes!

All of the members prefer for a workout at the opening event in February.

However, MPT Fitness has now left the unit, allowing Sam to take over and expand.

She hopes the gym can continue to grow.

The gym offers classes to all ages, including teenagers and children.

CrossFit Grantham is a 'special community'.

A lot of families attended the opening event in February.

Sam added: “We want our gym to help people be healthy and live better outside of the gym, not just inside it.

“CrossFit changed my life and I love it! I just want to help people and show people they can be super strong!”

To find out more about CrossFit Grantham, go to https://www.crossfitgrantham.com/ or follow it on Instagram @crossfit_grantham.

