A town gym has secured a new defibrillator, after its owner took on a gruelling challenge.

Curtis Gardner completed 1,000 squats in less than an hour while wearing a 10kg vest to raise the cash needed to have the vital lifesaving equipment.

Curtis Gardner shows off the new Frontline Fitmess defibrillator after his gruelling challenge. Photo supplied

The defib is now being installed at Grantham’s Frontline Fitness, in case it is ever needed by members or workers at neighbouring businesses on the Lime Square Business Park off Alma Park Road.

“It was brilliant. I really enjoyed the event because loads of members and supporters came up to watch and wanted me to do well,” said Curtis.

“My legs were killing me but it was definitely worth it.

Gym owner Curtis Gardner wore a weighted vest to complete the 1,000-squat challenge. Photo supplied

“It’s a tough thing to do, especially if you’re not used to that amount - and I’d not done that volume before.

“But it’s a challenge of mental strength and was really good.”

Curtis placed 10 cones at intervals, forcing himself to complete 100 squats at each station, eventually completing the energy-sapping challenge in 52 minutes and 50 seconds, raising just shy of £1,500.

Gym members and pals arrived to cheer Curtis on at his Grantham gym. Photo supplied

But with ‘chuffed’ Curtis topping up the amount the new defibrillator has already been delivered to Frontline Fitness.

Around 30 members and well wishers turned up to cheer on Curtis, with some attempting a few squats of their own.

“I couldn’t ask for more, the support from members was really great and shows how much of a strong community we have,” Curtis added.