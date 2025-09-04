A gym owner is attempting to raise cash for a defibrillator by taking on a gruelling challenge - and he wants you to join him.

Curtis Gardner will push himself to the limit when he attempts to complete 1,000 squats while wearing a weighted vest of 10kg in three hours at Grantham’s Frontline Fitness.

Curtis Gardner

He had originally planned 1,000 burpees - despite admitting he loathes the full-body exercise - but has changed his mind due to a shoulder injury.

Not wanting to go it alone, he is inviting members of the public to come and join in, whether they want to do one or one-hundred reps.

“It’s all about getting involved. Everybody is more than welcome to come down,” Curtis said.

“If you can’t do it, then don’t panic, do as many as you want.

“I want to raise as much money as I can to get a defibrillator for the gym and a few local businesses in the area to use. I want to raise £1,000, hence why I’m doing it 1,000 times.

“The exercise is great because anyone can do it. It’s all about taking part, both members and non-members.”

Curtis is keen to push himself well out of his comfort zone in order to achieve his goal of securing the lifesaving equipment.

The challenge will run between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, September 7, with Newark-based Beyond Coffee in attendance at the gym on the Lime Square Business Park off Alma Park Road, offering pre, post and mid-workout refreshments and pick-me-ups.

Curtis has set up a JustGiving page for anyone wishing him to sponsor him - or any other member of the burpee brigade - which can be viewed at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/curtis-gardner-1?.

More than £70 has already been pledged.