Controversial plans for a Gypsy and Traveller site have been refused for a second time – after objectors said they were “gravely concerned” with the proposal.

The Meadow View development in Marshall Way, Foston, was denied by South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee earlier today (Thursday, March 14).

After what was labelled by Emma Whittaker - SKDC assistant director of planning - as a “long and lengthy debate”, the plans were refused as they were seen as unsuitable for noise, air pollution and access to local services.

The entrance to the proposed site on Marshall Way, Foston. | Image: Google Streetview

Councillor Paul Wood (Ind, Viking) believed the application had not addressed the points that caused it to be rejected in the first place.

He said: “For anybody that has visited the site it is very noisy.

“The air pollution is a problem and I’m not convinced by the flooding.”

The development - which was for 10 touring and static caravans with utility buildings and stable blocks for seven pitches - was previously refused in 2022.

This was due to concerns over noise from the A1, flooding risks and the applicant’s failure to enter into a planning obligation to pay towards local education and healthcare provisions.

Representatives from Foston aired their concerns on this new scheme at today’s meeting.

Foston parish councillor Tracey Gardner said he was “gravely concerned” problems the site could cause for nearby residents.

Parish chairman Christina Lees said the site was also on a “dangerous double bend”.

Concerns were also raised about the fact the applicants were already on the site, despite planning permission not being granted.

Coun Nick Robins (Con, Castle) believed that, although it was not a planning condition, some weight should be given to the unauthorised use.

Coun Sarah Trotter (Con, Lincrest) agreed that it did not “sit right” with her.

She added: “It troubles me that, not long ago, it wasn’t in a suitable location and, just because it’s now being occupied, it doesn’t make it right.”

On debating their decision, councillors were told of the lack of sites available for travellers and that officers believed the development could help SKDC meet the growing demand within the district.

SKDC has previously identified a need for 34 pitches between 2021 and 2041.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) addressed the lack of spaces, identifying Rutland as a county that has no space for travellers – saying it put more strain on South Kesteven.

She said: “I appreciate not everyone may feel as I do, but I think we need to pick up on another point, the availability of other sites.

“We have to go out and ask for land. In the meanwhile, we have families living on roadsides, on verges or having to take illegal occupation of sites and they get penalised for living.

“I think that is wrong.

“We need to be treating our residents fairly, wherever they are coming from.”

She also compared the noise impact of the site with the homes along the south of Grantham, close to the A1.

She said: “We have built straight up to the A1 and none of these considerations were considered acceptable for those people living there now.

“I share your concerns about the noise, but the fact is people have opted to – and chose to – live next to the A1 for decades.”

