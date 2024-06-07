A hair extension specialist has been listed in a top 20 list in the country under a national awards category.

Jemma Louise, from Grantham, placed 17th out of 50 across the UK for Hair Extension Specialist of the Year in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Jemma was unable to attend the awards ceremony last Saturday (June 1), but she has since been celebrating.

Jemma Louise.

She said: “I am so grateful and overwhelmed to have even placed in the top 50, never did I think I would be in the top 20 in the UK.

“I’m so grateful for every single client that walks through my door for choosing me as their hair extension specialist.”

Jemma's certificate of achievement.

Jemma has achieved previous accolades with the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, including being voted the third best hair extension specialist in the East Midlands last year.

