A town centre salon has celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Grantham's Transformation Hair Salon, located on Wharf Road, has flourished under the expert care of senior hairstylists Simona and Carol.

The pair have thanked business owner Jake Weston for the opportunity to showcase their skills.

From Wharf Road to wedding halls, the business is celebrating a year of stylish transformations.

With six years' experience, Simona is renowned for her mastery in hair extensions and wedding hairstyles, while Carol's four-decade legacy in the industry has established her as an icon in hairstyling.

Their dedication and personalised approach have gained them a loyal clientele, especially for bridal needs.

“As we commemorate our one-year anniversary, we extend a warm invitation to the community to visit Transformation Hair Salon for a consultation,” said the duo.

“With our expertise and personalised approach, we welcome new clients to experience the magic of our transformative hair services first-hand.”