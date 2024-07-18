Two hairdressers are holding a belated opening ceremony for their business.

Lisa Brandworth and Julie Dilks, owners of Sisu Hair Collective in Market Place, Grantham, are holding an event on Saturday (July 20) from 2pm.

The hairdressers opened in February.

Lisa Brandworth (left) and Julie Dilks (right).

Lisa said: “It is a belated opening and summer celebration.

“We are trying to make a positive situation out of the Market Place roadworks and lift local businesses to try and boost the town and encourage people to stay local.”

The public are free to come in and out anytime. For those who attend in the evening, people will get vouchers for 10% of Tap & Tonic and 20% off Klubhaus.

There will also be raffle prizes on offer.