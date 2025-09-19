Enjoy crafts, food and gardens at an autumn market day this weekend.

Little Ponton Hall will host a celebration of creativity and community this month with the return of the Autumn Makers Market and Open Gardens.

The event, organised by Lincolnshire Makers, takes place on Saturday (September 20), from 10am to 4pm, and will showcase curated stalls featuring talented makers, artists and food producers.

The Lincolnshire Makers event will take place on Saturday. Photo: File

Visitors can also enjoy street food, lawn games and a chance to explore the gardens.

Admission costs £6, with parking priced at £5.

Dogs are welcome at the event, which aims to bring together a wide variety of local talent.