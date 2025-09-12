Entries have closed for the Grantham Journal Business Awards and now the hard work starts for our judging panel.

The awards are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 - will you be on our photo this year?

The event, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21.

There the finalists in our 10 categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

The winners, including the winner of our special Judges’ Prestige Award, will then be unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

Entries closed on Friday last week (September 5) and now our judging panel are whittling down the entries to get a business awards shortlist, which we will reveal soon.

Editor Kerry Coupe said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to every business and reader that took the time to nominate and a huge good luck to our judges. It really is an unenviable task to narrow down such a strong field of entrants to our shortlist, but I can’t wait to see who makes the cut.”

The categories are: Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media), Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva), Customer Care (Open for sponsorship), Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd), Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship), Apprentice of the Year (Open for sponsorship), John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award (Open for sponsorship), Businessperson of the Year (Open for sponsorship) and Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown).



From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award — entries are not accepted for this award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards. Will you be on stage this year?

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Pentangle Engineering Services, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.