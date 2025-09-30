A town church will host a Harvest Barn Dance welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

Guests will be guided through an evening of dancing by The Falling Apple Ceilidh Band at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham on Saturday, October 4, from 6pm.

The band will play lively tunes suitable for novices and experienced dancers alike.

The harvest dance will take place at St Wulfram’s Church, pictured here behind Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Tickets include a ploughman’s supper to fuel participants through the night, with a licensed bar serving wine, beer, and soft and hot drinks.

Children aged 12 and under can attend for £5, while those 13 and over pay £10.

Tickets remain available after services, via the church website, or at the Parish Office at Grantham House.

Organisers urge attendees not to bring their own drinks and encourage early booking to secure a place.