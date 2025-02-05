An estate set over 2,000 acres is on the market for £13 million, with additional land nearby also up for sale for another £3 million.

Brown & Co is marketing the Stroxton estate, near Grantham, which has historically been owned by the Welby family since the 1800s.

It is also selling separate land in Harlaxton, which is part of the estate, for £3 million.

Property as part of the estate.

A Brown & Co spokesperson said the sale is a “rare opportunity” to acquire a “block of productive land across several let agricultural holdings in south-west Lincolnshire, only the border with Leicestershire”.

The lot includes a ring-fenced block of productive arable and grassland, alongside several agricultural holdings.

Land is included in the estate.

Property as part of the estate.

In total, it extends to 2,346.53 acres, equal to 949.65 hectares.

The estate is being marketed as two lots together, or two separate lots.

Property as part of the estate.

Property as part of the estate.

Land is included in the estate.

The first lot, which costs £13 million, includes Hill Top Farm in Croxton Kerrial, Gatehouse Farm in Denton, Wealdmore Lodge Farm in Harlaxton, Hilltop and Stroxton Lodge Farm, Swinehill Farm, Lodge Farm, Stroxton and Church and Manor Farm in Stroxton.

The estate stretches over 2,000 acres.

Property as part of the land.

The additional land in Harlaxton that is up for sale for £3 million.

The second lot, which is being sold for £3 million, is 107.64 acres of land in Harlaxton, which has development potential.