Police are appealing for footage following an aggravated burglary.

The alarm was raised after a flat in Warmington Avenue, Grantham, was broken into earlier this morning (Thursday, February 29) at 2.20am.

Officers found a man in his 20s with several injuries to his fingers, hands and back and he was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police are appealing for doorbell footage following the aggravated burglary.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed that there were three people at the property, and they were described as wearing black coats, blue jogging bottoms, and black trainers and had scarves covering their faces.

“They had left the scene when police arrived, and officers carried out some immediate local searches, which are continuing in the area today.

“It is believed that they may have left through a communal car park, exited the underpass, turned left into Warmington Avenue and then headed towards Dexter Avenue.”

Officers are appealing for doorbell footage from Warmington Avenue, Dexter Avenue, and the surrounding area between 2.10am and 2.45am.

Anyone with information can email NSKCID@Lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 32 of February 29.