Lincolnshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the disappearance of a 40-year-old from Grantham.

Reported missing yesterday evening (May 5), Christopher is believed to be driving a white Vauxhall Astra.

Described by officers as being 5ft 8ins with a stocky build, he was last seen wearing grey joggers and a grey checked t-shirt.

Christopher was reported missing on Sunday.

Christopher wears glasses, an earring on his right ear and has tattoos up his right arm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 508 of May 5.