A worried pet owner has been regularly travelling hundreds of miles to try to find his cat.

Sam Greenwood left cat Milow with his mum in Belton Avenue in Grantham while he was away, and Milow unfortunately got out.

Milow is missing. Photo: Submitted

He was last seen on October 12 but Sam, who lives in Darlington and is travelling to the area twice a week to look for him, is particularly concerned as Milow doesn’t know the area.

The long-haired black brown cat is neutered and chipped. He also has a small fatty lump on his side.

If you spot Milow, call Sam on 07389832018