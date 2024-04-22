Leicestershire Police are urgently appealing for assistance in locating a 15-year-old.

Raya Dillon-Jackson, was reported missing from Croxton Kerrial on April 1, 2024.

Authorities suspect she may have left Leicestershire and travelled elsewhere in the UK, with links to Birmingham and several areas in London.

Raya is described as black with shoulder-length wavy hair, often wearing makeup and false eyelashes.

She was last seen in a white Nike t-shirt and black Nike sweatpants, accompanied by her pet sugar glider - a small marsupial type animal.

Despite extensive enquiries, she remains missing, prompting heightened community concern.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 219 of April 1, 2024.