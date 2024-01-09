Residents are being asked to have their say on a popular town park.

South Kesteven District Council is asking people to take part in a survey to get their opinions on Dysart Park, in Grantham.

The survey, which runs until February 5, seeks opinions on the condition of the park, satisfaction with the facility, how much they know about the park’s links with Grantham’s industrial past and identify any improvements that need to be made.

Dysart Park

Councillor Paul Stokes, SKDC cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Dysart Park is viewed with affection by many locals and visitors alike.

"To ensure that the facility continues to hold a special place in people’s hearts, it is important that the council preserves, protects and maintains the park for future generations.

“The feedback people provide when responding to our questions helps us identify improvements, whilst at the same time illustrates a demand for the park and its facilities.

"I would encourage anyone interested in Dysart Park to seize this opportunity to have their say and tell us what they think of this amenity.”

Anyone who wishes to take part can do so at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dysartpark24.

Printed copies are also available from the Guildhall Arts Centre, in St Peter’s Hill or the Wyndham Park Visitors Centre.