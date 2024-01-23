Residents and businesses are invited to have their say during a consultation on the installation of new CCTV cameras.

Seven of the state-of-the-art cameras, which are redeployable and use 4G, will be installed around Bingham town centre to replace older existing cameras.

Rushcliffe Borough Council plan to deliver the project for cameras around Bingham market place, precinct and town centre car parks with the support of Bingham Town Council and Nottinghamshire Police.

The surveillance camera system aims to assist in the prevention, investigation and detection of crime and will be managed and operated in the same way as an existing scheme, remotely in West Bridgford.

Full details on how to submit comments are available on the council’s website, here: https://www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/about-us/have-your-say/consultations/.

Residents have until 2pm on Thursday, February 29, to give their views.

The redeployable CCTV scheme is funded by the Home Office under the Safer Streets initiative.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire together with other authorities secured the investment of £333,000 Safer Streets funding, encompassing projects across the South Nottinghamshire Community Safety Partnership area.

Bingham Town Council has also provided funding for the CCTV project.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Caroline Henry, said: “Bingham is a beautiful town with a thriving marketplace, and we are keen to ensure that residents and business owners alike can feel safe when out and about.

“These seven brand new redeployable CCTV cameras will help to improve public safety in the town and could help to attract new visitors and businesses to come to Bingham.

“I’m grateful that through Safer Streets we are able to bring in additional investment to make our public spaces safer, in addition to the great work already being done by Nottinghamshire Police and local partners such as Rushcliffe Borough Council and Bingham Town Council.”

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s portfolio holder for environment and safety, Rob Inglis, added: “This will help reduce and deter crime and disorder at the location, support the investigation of crimes and disorder, including environmental crime and anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety of visitors and businesses.

“They can also be rapidly repositioned to respond to changing demands, a model that has worked in other locations in the Borough.

“Together with our partners we believe there is a pressing need and a legitimacy to justify the use of new cameras.”

The Mayor of Bingham, Rowan Bird, said: “The town council are pleased to be supporting the scheme which we hope will help to prevent crime and give reassurance to residents and local businesses.

“We would encourage residents and businesses to give their views by responding to the consultation.”

Inspector Tim Cuthbert, District Commander for Rushcliffe, said: “We are really pleased that Bingham is set to benefit from the latest round of Safer Streets funding.

“Bingham is a vibrant town and as a neighbourhood policing team we are doing everything we can to keep it a safe and pleasant place to live and work.

“We know the importance of high-quality CCTV in helping to reduce anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, so it’s great to see this funding will go towards helping achieve this.

“Whether it’s the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner or local authorities such as Rushcliffe Borough Council and Bingham Town Council, the police working closely with our partners plays a key role in reducing crime.”

Safer Streets is a Home Office funded initiative to improve community safety in public spaces and also help to make people feel safer when they are out and about.

It is particularly targeted at reducing neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour and preventing violence against women and girls.