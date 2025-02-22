We want to hear your views, writes Mike Parkhill, group chief estates and facilities officer at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group.

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is asking people to help develop the future plans for the front of Grantham and District Hospital.

As a trust, we are proud of the care provided by Grantham and District Hospital and we are committed to its future. In recent years, we have invested millions of pounds in two new theatres, in diagnostic equipment and in other areas of the hospital. All of which are helping our amazing teams to provide the best care for our patients from across the county.

It is a wonderful hospital, however, over time the old buildings fronting on to Manthorpe Road have become derelict and disused. They are now regarded by many as an eyesore and they are unsafe.

The trust has for some time been considering the future of the old buildings and what can be done to either bring them back into use or dispose of them.

To help develop the future plans for the old buildings, we have launched a public engagement exercise which will run until Monday, March 31, 2025.

We want to hear your ideas. Whatever the future use, the trust will ensure that it is of benefit to the local community.

There are several different ways members of the public, including neighbours, staff and other interested parties, can have their say. Information and links are available on the sharing your views section of our website https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/have-your-say/sharing-your-views/. This includes an online survey and details about public engagement events.

The trust is proud of the care provided by our amazing colleagues at Grantham and District Hospital. Please can I reiterate that we are committed to the hospital’s future and it is only the future of the old buildings that we are engaging on.

I would encourage everyone to get involved. We are really looking forward to hearing all of the ideas as they will help us develop the future plans for this old part of the hospital. We will then work together to bring these plans to life.