A head coach has spoken out about mental health ahead of a 12-hour charity event this weekend.

CrossFit Grantham’s staff and members have supported Movember, and will conclude with a half-day 'WOD-athon' on Saturday (November 23).

Alongside that, they are sharing stories from some of their members discussing men’s mental health.

Headcoach Rich Allen has opened up about his own journey ahead of the big event. Photo: CrossFit Grantham.

Richard Allen shared how speaking to someone and focusing on physical health has helped his mental health.

Richard stresses the importance of openness and how physical activity can lift mental well-being, even on bad days.

“There’s a massive stigma around men talking about their own mental health, and Movember is a really good vehicle for starting that conversation.

Men are encouraged to open up about their mental health. Photo: CrossFit Grantham.

“I've suffered with mental health issues in the past, and as soon as I realised that speaking to someone made that problem so much easier to deal with, it was a game-changer.

“Talking, and just being aware and making sure that I'm open with how I'm feeling, whether that be to family members, partners, friends—whoever that may be.”

He said he also focused on his physical health.

Special Movember t-shirts will be on sale at £26 with all profits going to Movember. Photo: CrossFit Grantham

“If I'm waking up and having a bit of a bad day, I come down and train and… even though the problem might still be there, I do feel better because I've come out… as opposed to just sitting at home with the curtains drawn, stewing in my own head.”

He shared how a past job hurt his self-esteem and how talking helped him feel lighter.

“It kind of upset my head a little bit… but within that first session, everything just felt so much lighter, like I felt so much better.

Need support? There are a number of resources to help men who need to reach out to somebody, even if its just for a few minutes. A list of support numbers and websites is available on the Movember website: https://uk.movember.com/mens-health/get-support

“I carried on with it… and now, whenever I start to feel a little bit like I did back then, it's just a good opportunity to kind of stop, reframe, and think about what's triggering it, what's making me feel that way.”

He said he hoped the event would encourage more people to have conversations.

“This isn't going to solve all the problems around mental health or physical health, but it's a step forward to try and make things a little bit less taboo, to make that problem just a little bit smaller.”

CrossFit Grantham is open to all members and encourages all members to be open and supportive. Photo: CrossFit Grantham.

The event will run from 6am-7pm, with a Mo Down After Party at 6pm featuring beers, food, and music.

Gym owner Sam Vidler said: “This whole initiative is super special for us, as it has been driven entirely by our community.

“The gym should be somewhere that you feel comfortable coming to, and for us, that means being able to bring your full self, no matter who you are.

Staff and members have been getting involved with Movember. Photo: CrossFit Grantham.

“Our community tells us that whatever mood they are in, they know they can come to the gym, move their bodies, feel supported by the people around them, and leave feeling better than when they walked through the door.

“Movember is an important part of that, showing our male members in particular that they can talk, share what’s going on in their lives and in their heads, and we will listen.

She noted that while the connection between physical and mental health is now more widely recognised, it's still easy to overlook, especially during times of personal mental health struggles.

Support is available to those who need it and can come in many forms. Photo: CrossFit Grantham.

She added that physical activity can have significant benefits, including reducing depression and anxiety.

“We hope that by sharing the stories we’re sharing, by growing moustaches, raising money, and raising awareness, we can encourage not only our own community but the wider community to open up and to also take action towards their own health,” said Sam.

More details about the event, including additional videos from members, will be available on CrossFit Grantham’s Instagram page.

Have you opened up about your mental health? Are you taking part in Movember? Let us know in the comments below, and email your Movember photos to news@iliffemedia.co.uk.