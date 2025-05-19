Superdrug has confirmed it will close a town store this summer, marking the end of more than 40 years of trading in the town.

The health and beauty chain said the Grantham branch will shut for good on Saturday, August 9.

In a statement, it said: “This branch will continue to trade until this date.

Superdrug. PICTURE: Stock/Mecha Morton

“All team members will be supported during this process and individually consulted regarding potential opportunities within the business.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause and sincerely thank our customers for their continued support.”

The company did not confirm why the store next to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre is closing, but the decision comes amid a wider struggle for UK high streets.

The Superdrug announcement follows news that the town’s Select store will also close this month.

Superdrug currently operates more than 800 stores across the UK. No other branches in Lincolnshire are thought to be affected.