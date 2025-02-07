Hospital bosses are launching a consultation on the future of old hospital buildings, including the potential to sell them off.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has contacted key stakeholders, asking for their views to shape the future of the old Grantham and District Hospital buildings, which have fallen into disrepair.

The site, located along Manthorpe Road, has been deemed an eyesore by many due to its deteriorating condition and lack of use.

The old Grantham hospital site in Manthorpe Road.

In the letter, the trust highlighted millions of pounds invested in new theatres, diagnostic equipment, and other areas of the hospital.

However, the letter added: “As you may be aware, the old buildings fronting on to Manthorpe Road have over time become derelict and disused.

“These buildings are now regarded by many as an eyesore and unsafe.

Wooden fencing has been put up around the old Grantham hospital site.

“The trust has for some time been considering the future of the old buildings and what can be done to either bring them back into use or dispose of them.

“We have no clinical use for the old buildings, mainly because they are isolated from the rest of the site. However, this creates many more potential opportunities.”

It outlined several potential options for the site’s future, including repurposing for NHS use, selling for redevelopment, or demolishing with the land sold to a third party.

“Whatever the future use, the trust will ensure that it is of benefit to the local community,” said the letter.

“The trust is also keen to retain some of the stonework from the old building for re-use, as it is recognised that the building itself is important and holds many fond memories for local residents.”

Regardless of the outcome, the trust emphasised that the community’s input will be crucial in ensuring the plans benefit local residents.

A public consultation will run from February 17 to March 31, 2025.

The trust is also inviting local groups to participate in the discussion, with opportunities for residents to meet with representatives of the Trust and express their views.

This announcement follows ongoing efforts by ULHT to improve the appearance of the site, including installing wooden fencing and removing overgrown plant life.

The site has been vacant for several years and was previously slated for demolition due to safety concerns.

Chair of the SOS Grantham Hospital group Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) has already responded to the letter by saying the Victorian Grantham Cottage Hospital is a cherished community asset, purchased brick by brick by local people.

“It is precious to the people of Grantham, not only for the importance of its structure, but because it was purchased brick by brick by the people of our town,” she said.

“For hospital campaigners the demise of the cottage building has become symbolic over how services at Grantham and District Hospital have been degraded by NHS managers over the years.”

She expressed concern that the building’s deterioration under NHS management could lead to its demolition, which she would consider a cynical move.

Coun Morgan also highlighted previous community support for retaining the building, with ideas for its use as a care home or diagnostic centre.

She welcomed the consultation but stressed the importance of local views being heard.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback during the consultation to help determine the next steps for the site.