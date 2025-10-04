Lincolnshire Swifties faced disappointment on Friday as the Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras tribute concert was cancelled at the last minute.

Organisers said the incoming stormy weather and health and safety concerns, including a leaking roof at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham had caused the cancellation.

“The safety of our audience, crew and cast must always come first,” the organisers said on Facebook.

Tribute concert stars Katy Ellis and a live band were due to appear at the Meres Leisure Centre.

The award-winning show, starring Katy Ellis with a live band, dancers, and elaborate light displays, had promised hits such as Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Love Story.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the performance, which was due to start at 8pm.

The Guildhall Arts Centre confirmed that all customers should have received emails regarding the cancellation.

They are working with organisers to secure a new date and are offering refunds or ticket exchanges.

Anyone who hasn’t received an email but wishes to claim a refund can contact the box office at box1@southkesteven.gov.uk

Organisers reassured supporters that Taylormania would return to Grantham in the future.

“We know this is disappointing, and we’re just as heartbroken — but this isn’t goodbye,” they said.

“We’ll be back…bigger, louder and even more magical.”