Audiences are being offered a chance to relive Victoria Wood’s comic brilliance in a night of laughter and song,

Tribute show Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood arrives at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Friday, November 7, at 7.30pm.

The show, which has sold out venues across the UK for the past five years, celebrates Wood’s legacy through her most beloved songs, including The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It) and It Would Never Have Worked.

Paulus the Cabaret Geek brings Wood’s best-loved songs to Grantham.

Created and performed by Paulus the Cabaret Geek, best known for his appearance on BBC One’s All Together Now, the show intertwines his own 1980s childhood memories with Wood’s trademark humour and wit.

Paulus is accompanied on piano by Michael Roulston, whose credits include Fascinating Aïda and Julie, Madly, Deeply.

Directed by Sarah-Louise Young, Looking For Me Friend captures both the warmth and poignancy of Wood’s work, from her sharp social observations to her enduring musical comedy.

The production has been praised by Wood’s former colleagues and friends, including Deborah Grant, Graham Seed and Sue Devaney.

Paulus said the tour had been “a true honour,” adding: “I have had the honour of meeting her siblings, school-chums and famous work colleagues as well as countless Traycloths like Michael and I, keen to spend time remembering our missing ‘friend’.”

He also confirmed that next year’s tour will be the show’s last, marking the 10th anniversary of Wood’s death.

A feel-good musical celebration of Victoria Wood’s comedy legacy.

Tickets for the Grantham performance cost £20 and the show runs for 1 hour 50 minutes, including an interval. It is suitable for ages 10 and above.