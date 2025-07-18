Organisers have cancelled a planned Dragonfly Day this weekend due to severe weather warnings.

The event at Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham, scheduled for Saturday (July 19), promised a day of pond dipping, crafts and nature discovery for families, with support from the British Dragonfly Society and the Wyndham Park Forum.

It aimed to highlight the wildlife around the park’s ponds and encourage appreciation of local biodiversity.

Queen Elizabeth Park

However, the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park confirmed the cancellation on social media, citing forecasts of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

“Dragonfly Day cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms & heavy rain,” the group wrote.

The event had been due to run from 11am to 3pm and was expected to draw families and nature lovers alike.

Organisers said in their comments that they were looking to reorganise the event sometime in August.

The Met Office has issued an yellow warning for Saturday, forecasting torrential rain and thunderstorms across Lincolnshire, further south is also covered by an amber warning.

The organisation says up to 90mm of rain could fall in a few hours, with risks of flash flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

The Met office has a number of warnings in place this weekend.

Floodwater may pose a danger to life and could cut off some communities.