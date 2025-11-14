Flooding has closed several roads near Grantham, including lanes on the A1, as Storm Claudia sweeps across the country.

Traffic has already built up on some routes, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area. Accidents could cause further disruption.

Affected roads include the A1 northbound slip road at Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth and the A151 between Corby Glen and Colsterworth at the railway bridge.

Drivers are advised to avoid affected routes as traffic builds. Photo: RSM Photography

Some of the flooding has been captured in these photos from RSM Photography.

Further south, a section of the A1 at Water Newton near Stamford has also been closed for the weekend for repairs, with stormy conditions expected to affect the work schedule.

Lincolnshire County Council has shared guidance on how to respond if you are affected by flooding.

Flooding may disrupt travel and repair work across the county. Photo: RSM Photography

A1 northbound slip road at Woolsthorpe and A151 closed. Photo: RSM Photography

Rain is predicted across the middle of the country until later tomorrow, with a series of weather warnings in place that could impact the area.