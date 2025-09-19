Traffic has built up along the A1 near Stoke Rochford this morning (Friday) following what appeared to be a collision.

A witness said one lane northbound and one lane southbound were closed at 8.30am, with recovery of a single vehicle beginning shortly afterwards.

Traffic maps, including AA Traffic News, one.network and the National Highways site, show heavy and slow traffic along the route but give no further details.

Witnesses report closures from 8.30am following collision on A1. Photo: RSM Photography

Maps show slow traffic while police work at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

Drivers warned of delays as recovery under way. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police, who are at the scene, have been asked for more information.