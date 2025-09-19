Traffic delays after collision closes lanes on A1 near Stoke Rochford
Published: 08:58, 19 September 2025
| Updated: 09:02, 19 September 2025
Traffic has built up along the A1 near Stoke Rochford this morning (Friday) following what appeared to be a collision.
A witness said one lane northbound and one lane southbound were closed at 8.30am, with recovery of a single vehicle beginning shortly afterwards.
Traffic maps, including AA Traffic News, one.network and the National Highways site, show heavy and slow traffic along the route but give no further details.
Lincolnshire Police, who are at the scene, have been asked for more information.