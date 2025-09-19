Home   Grantham   News   Article

Traffic delays after collision closes lanes on A1 near Stoke Rochford

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 08:58, 19 September 2025
 | Updated: 09:02, 19 September 2025

Traffic has built up along the A1 near Stoke Rochford this morning (Friday) following what appeared to be a collision.

A witness said one lane northbound and one lane southbound were closed at 8.30am, with recovery of a single vehicle beginning shortly afterwards.

Traffic maps, including AA Traffic News, one.network and the National Highways site, show heavy and slow traffic along the route but give no further details.

Witnesses report closures from 8.30am following collision on A1. Photo: RSM Photography
Maps show slow traffic while police work at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography
Maps show slow traffic while police work at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography
Drivers warned of delays as recovery under way. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Police, who are at the scene, have been asked for more information.

