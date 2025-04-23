With just over two weeks to go until opening night, the community is being urged to help Grantham’s thespians to build a set to do the play justice.

St Peter’s Hill Players are preparing to bring their spring production of ‘The Thrill of Love’, based on the true story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman in Britain to be executed, to the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Mrs Ellis was executed in July 1955 after being found guilty of shooting her lover, and TV audiences may have seen several documentaries and dramatisations telling her story as the 70th anniversary of her death falls this year.

Verity Connor, Briony Sparrow, and Suzie Stevens rehearse The Thrill of Love.

‘The Thrill of Love’ follows Inspector Jack Gale as he seeks to discover the truth through tragic and sometimes humorous flashbacks, we glimpse some of Ruth’s life in the male dominated world of the 1950s gentleman’s clubs.

But St Peter’s Hill Players have hit a snag as the members who usually build their sets have had to step back, meaning that help is needed from the community to assist the members to build the set to bring the story to life.

In order to make the set look as professional as possible, a chair that can transform into a bench will need to be erected, as well as two sets of stairs with three steps each to step down from either side of a raised platform.

A bookcase as a backdrop to the bar which is crucial to several scenes is also needed. The group already owns a bar, but this needs to be refurbished and repainted.

The group will have just two short days to build the set in the week leading up to opening night, and help will be needed on Tuesday May 6 during the day for the construction of the set before the show’s technical rehearsal at 7.30pm that night.

Further help may also be needed on the Wednesday before opening night on Thursday May 8.

Anyone with the required skills, in carpentry, construction, design, or just a passion to help with community projects, are urged to get in touch by emailing sphpgrantham@gmail.com or message the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/St.Peters.Hill.Players.Grantham

Director Jackie Dowse said: “We’re very anxious that we’re running out of time before opening night and we’re hoping to be able to showcase the best set possible so we can do this fantastic play justice, but we need help to do it.

“If anyone can help us then please do get in touch.”