Police officers are trying to track down a wanted man who has links to Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police needs help to find Cole Blacow, 23, from Bond Street in Nottingham.

Cole Blacow

He is wanted for failing to appear and recall to prison in relation to multiple road traffic offences.

He is known to frequent Grantham on a regular basis.

Officers asked anyone who has seen him to call the non-emergency number 101 or email the officer in charge of this case, PC Karl Cinavas via Karl.Cinavas@lincs.police.uk, quoting occurrence number: 25000342170 in the subject line.