Residents are being invited to help shape the future of a popular town green space.

South Kesteven District Council has launched a public consultation on Dysart Park, in Grantham, aiming to understand how people use the park and what improvements they’d like to see.

The park, which has received the prestigious Green Flag award for the past two years, recently underwent several upgrades.

Public views are being sought on the future of Dysart Park in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

These include new fitness station equipment funded by Grantham Rotary Club and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a new multi-play unit in the senior play area, and a new information panel in the infant area.

The council also invested in extensive drainage works and new fencing along the Bridge End boundary to boost security.

“We are proud that Dysart Park has received the prestigious Green Flag award two years running and are doing all we can to get that quality mark renewed for another year,” said a council spokesperson.

What do you think Dysart Park needs most? Take the council's short survey. Photo: SKDC

“New leisure and fitness equipment has added valuable opportunities for extra activity... We need to hear from you,” they added, encouraging all users of the park to respond to the consultation.

The survey includes questions on the condition of the park, reasons for visiting and satisfaction with current facilities.

The consultation runs until May 21 and is available online at SurveyMonkey, with printed copies available at the Visitor Centre in Wyndham Park and the Customer Service Centre on St Catherine’s Road.

Responses will help guide future upgrades and maintain high standards.