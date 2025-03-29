A men’s group has received a boost thanks to a donation of joinery equipment from a construction firm.

Lindum Group has provided a Charnwood W316P morticer and a Lumberjack oscillating bobbin spindle sander to the Grantham-based Men in Sheds group at Dysart Park.

The donation, made as part of Lindum’s social value commitment with South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), also included a hamper of tea, coffee and biscuits from social enterprises.

Jade Nelson from Lindum at Grantham Men in Sheds. Photo: Supplied

Lindum’s managing director Darren King said: "Giving back to the community is at the heart of what we do, and we’re thrilled to support such a fantastic initiative.

“We know that small gestures can make a big impact and we’re looking forward to meeting the Men in Sheds again soon.”

Group members will also visit Lindum’s joinery workshop in Lincoln as part of the initiative.

Men in Sheds offers a space where individuals can socialise, share skills and work on community projects, helping to reduce isolation and promote wellbeing.

SKDC’s new build project officer Suniel Pillai highlighted the council’s collaboration with Lindum on affordable housing at Swinegate and a new waste depot at Turnpike Lane.

He added: “The Men in Sheds produce great quality items, including public benches, bird tables and bespoke joinery projects.”

Grantham Men's Shed chair Stephen Featherstone thanked Lindum, saying the new tools will “make life a lot easier” for members.