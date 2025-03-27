It was udder chaos when a couple’s journey home took an unexpected turn – straight into a herd of wandering cows.

Grantham resident Sherree Gilbert and her partner were on their way home from watching The Wombats in Leeds on Wednesday night into Thursday morning when they were diverted off the A1 towards Caunton, near Newark.

However, despite it being just past midnight, they were soon stopped as they came across the herd wandering the roads.

“First, we saw just a few cows in front of a car ahead of us, but it got by.

“The next minute, loads of cows suddenly piled in front of us.

“It was a bit randomly mental, as we didn’t expect what seemed like over 100 cows escaping.

A herd of cows caused traffic chaos on a diverted route off the A1. Image: Supplied

“We were worried about hitting them or them crashing into our car.”

As time went on, the line of cars behind the pair grew, as did the “tons of cows” around the vehicle.

Sherree called the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and shut the road, though not before the Grantham couple navigated their way through.

The couple filmed the moment they found themselves in a herd of cows. Image: Supplied

“We were lucky we weren’t stuck for hours, as the cows were spread out over a mile,” said Sherree.

The couple filmed their experience and shared it with LincsOnline. In the videos, they can be heard expressing their shock, as well as joking about getting the cows “moooving” on.

Nottinghamshire Police have been asked for details about the incident but had not responded at the time of publication.