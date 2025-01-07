Women of all shapes and sizes have been celebrated by a fashion brand with an empowering photo shoot.

Grace & Dotty's Autumn/Winter 24/25 photoshoot utilised the beauty of everyday women, not professional models, as the faces of its collection.

Based in Whatton, Grace and Dotty specialises in timeless, country-inspired clothing, with a focus on quality craftsmanship and relatable designs.

The Grace & Dotty Here Come The Girls photoshoot at Southwell Racecourse.

Grace & Dotty owner Karen Ellis held a #HereComeTheGirls campaign photoshoot at Southwell Racecourse, with five loyal Grace & Dotty customers showcasing the brand’s country-chic designs.

Karen said that the concept behind #HereComeTheGirls was simple yet revolutionary: to celebrate the real women who live, breathe and love the brand.

“Grace & Dotty believes that fashion should reflect the people who embrace it, and by featuring its customers in this campaign, the brand is fostering a relatable and inspiring connection with its audience,” Karen said.

“Using real women creates a real connection between the brand and our audience and allows others to see themselves in our clothes and think, ‘That could be me’.

“We wanted to break away from the polished, unattainable imagery of traditional fashion shoots and focus on authenticity. These women were a dream to work with and brought so much life and joy to the campaign. Between them they proved just how beautiful authenticity can be.”

The five participants modelled Grace & Dotty’s signature tweed wool ponchos and stylish fedora hats, all against the natural beauty of Southwell Racecourse, with renowned horse racing photographer Nigel Kirby behind the lens.

The photoshoot’s visuals can be seen across Grace & Dotty’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and the Autumn/Winter 24/25 collection can be found at www.graceanddotty.com.

“This campaign highlights not just our collection but the real women who bring it to life,” Karen added. “We’re proud to share their stories and hope it inspires others to embrace their own unique style.”