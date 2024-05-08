Pictures show what houses being built on a former hotel site look like.

Revised plans to build six new homes on the former Shirley Croft Hotel site in Harrowby Road, Grantham, were approved last year.

Despite the approval and work already underway, an additional application has been submitted to approve two conditions.

The former Shirley Croft Hotel in Grantham.

These include the use of certain materials for bricks, roof tiles and tender and that the properties are designed with a thermally efficient timber frame to maximise energy consumption.

Plot 6 on the former Shirley Croft site in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

A garage for one of the new properties. Photo: SKDC

In November of last year, plans to prune protected trees on the site were given the green light, but the decision sparked criticism from councillors.

Plots 7 and 8 on the former Shirley Croft site in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

Following the approval, Councillor Patsy Ellis (Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) said there was “a lot of anger” at the proposed amendments.

Plans were approved in 2023 to build six new homes on the former Shirley Croft site.

Initially, plans were submitted to build nine homes on the former hotel site, however these were refused due to concerns over the layout and design.

The Shirley Croft hotel ran for several years. After it closed, it was split into several residential units and was demolished in 2011.