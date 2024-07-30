An Asda home shopping driver has been lauded as a hero after rescuing a motorist from a burning car during torrential rain.

Trudie Lea, from the Asda store in Grantham, acted on instinct to save a driver after a three-vehicle crash near Navenby.

The worker, who joined the store in January and is 45-years-old, has now been nominated for an Asda service superstar award in recognition of her bravery.

Asda Home shopping driver Trudie Lea. Photo: supplied.

Trudie witnessed the accident unfold as she approached the A15 while on her delivery route.

Despite the challenging weather, she noticed flames and smoke from one vehicle and quickly pulled over to assist.

"It was howling down with rain and I was going from Metheringham to Navenby across the A15 when I saw the crash happen right in front of me,” Trudie recounted.

"I shot across to the car which had flames and smoke coming out of the bonnet and opened the door, telling the driver that we needed to get her out quickly as her car was on fire. The lady was in shock.

"I looked to see if her legs were trapped, which they weren't, and she said she wasn't in any pain or injured. I told her to undo her seatbelt then I took her hand and guided her out of the car and onto the grass verge."

Trudie then called emergency services as the heavy rain began to extinguish the flames.

Police arrived within minutes and took the driver to a patrol car to get dry.

Meanwhile, Trudie provided assistance to another driver involved in the crash who had sustained a head injury.

"It was lashing down with rain and he was freezing cold so I put my coat around him and sat him in the front of the Asda van, put the heat on and kept him warm until the ambulance came,” she said.

After giving her statement, Trudie informed customers their deliveries might be delayed.

She reflected: "Going to the lady's aid was just an instant reaction, it all happened in a split second.

"My first thought was that she was still sitting in that car and anything could have happened. If I was in that position, I'd want someone to come and help me."

Val Banks, the store's online trading manager, praised Trudie's actions on Friday, May 3, saying: "What she did was pretty awesome.

"She was just so selfless and went for it.

"Trudie is very friendly and a team player, she's a great colleague and an asset to the team."