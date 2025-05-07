A high street clothes store has announced it will be closing, with its final trading day currently set for the end of the month.

Select Grantham posted on its Facebook page an image of a window poster announcing the closure “subject to landlord negotiations”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we tell all our lovely customers that our store will be closing,” said the post.

The Facebook post announcing the closure. Photo: Facebook/Select Grantham

“I just want to take a minute to say thank you for all your support over the years.”

A final trading day was originally scheduled for May 10, but a further post this week said the landlord had agreed to extend the lease until May 28 — giving customers a further three weeks to pop in.

“We are so sorry for the confusion but we are happy to still be able to see your happy faces for a few more weeks,” said the follow-up.

The final day has been pushed back to May 28 after lease talks. Photo: Daniel Jaines

LincsOnline attempted to contact the store for more information and clarification but was told no comments would be made.

In response to the original post, many customers and former employees paid tribute to their time at the store.

Alissa Hibbitt said: “What a privilege it was to be part of the Select family for six years. Gutted for you girls.”

The Facebook post updating the closure date. Photo: Facebook/Select Grantham

Nicki Farrington Rowlands tagged a former employee whose first job was there, adding: “Lovely team, hope you find jobs soon girls!”

A number lamented the lack of options in the town for clothing.

Tracy Swann said: “This is gutting.”

Store managers thanked shoppers for years of support ahead of the closure. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Anita Pepperdine said: “We will soon have no clothing stores left in Grantham.”

Maria Pia Amendola added: “Grantham will be dead soon.”