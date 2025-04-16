Several high street retail units are up for sale.

A mix of retail units and flats have gone up for sale on Grantham High Street for £370,000.

These are 65, 66, 66A and 67 High Street, formed on three retail units and one flat.

The units up for sale in Grantham. Photo: Rightmove

There is also potential for the upper parts of the buildings to be turned into nine flats.

One shop is vacant alongside a vacant four bedroom flat.

The middle shop, 66 High Street, is occupied by tanning business Gold Sun.

The unit next to it, 67 High Street, is the former premises for Prime Comfort, which is now based in the former Argos building in Guildhall Street.

