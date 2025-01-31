Councillors will look into why it costs more for non-Muslims to be buried at Grantham Cemetery — with the current system labelled ‘discriminatory’.

During a debate into South Kesteven District Council’s draft budget for 2025/26 — which saw the cost of green waste collections increased — a question was raised as to the discrepancy between costs of burying those of different faiths.

Councillor Gareth Knight (Conservative) put forward two amendments to the budget proposals at the full council meeting on Thursday (January 30) — the first relating to this matter.

Grantham Cemetery

"It came to my attention that SKDC charges differential fees for Muslims. This instinctively sat very uncomfortably with me, so I made some inquiries," he said.

Coun Knight claimed that to bury a non-Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,524, while burying a Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,181, making it £343 more expensive to bury a non-Muslim.

Similarly, to bury a non-Muslim aged between 3 and 16, it would cost £1,080, while burying a Muslim in that age range would cost £1,181 — £181 less to bury a non-Muslim.

Grantham Cemetery

Lastly — and "most alarmingly," according to Coun Knight — to bury a non-Muslim under the age of 2 would cost £1,080, while burying a Muslim would cost £584 — £496 more for a non-Muslim.

"These fees are clearly discriminatory, nonsensical, and, to my mind, verging on cruel," he argued, calling for all separate fees related to Muslim interments to be incorporated into the standard fee structure and for a new fee for the exclusive right of burial for infants under 2, set at £165.

In response, Councillor Richard Cleaver (Independent), cabinet member for property and public engagement, put forward a motion without notice to refer this amendment to the cabinet meeting on February 11 so members could receive a properly written officer report on the situation.

This was seconded by Councillor Phil Dilks (Independent), cabinet member for planning, who insisted that it "should be properly considered". Ultimately, this motion was carried.

The second amendment from Coun Knight referred to the recent increase in mobile traders, such as food trucks, operating around the district, even though only two have officially been registered with the council. He urged members to add a new fee for mobile trader consent for the 12-month period, set at £1, and to add a new fee for mobile trader consent at the next renewal for businesses registered by 31/01/25, also set at £1.

He hoped this would help encourage other traders to get the proper consent needed and send a message to the two traders that have registered with the council "that SKDC will not punish you for doing what others should have done".

Coun Baxter refused to accept the amendment, describing it as an "unnecessary surprise". He added: "I'm not going to accept it because I don’t feel I have enough information about it."

Ultimately, it failed to gain enough support from members and, therefore, the amendment was rejected, with some believing it required much more consideration.