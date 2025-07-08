Discover the funny side of parenting in a heartfelt and humorous take on motherhood at a town theatre.

Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre will host More Than A Mum, a one-woman comedy show by Susie Corcoran, on Friday, July 11, at 7.30pm.

Susie’s show is a fresh, laugh-out-loud take on the ups and downs of motherhood.

Discover the funny side of parenting in More Than A Mum, coming to Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Following the success of her debut show, Priscilla Queen of the Disaster, Susie tackles the wild world of parenting in her new production.

She shares hilarious, relatable stories about parenting challenges — from puberty talks to co-parenting with YouTube and kids’ demands like buying V-Bucks.

Susie’s show embraces parenting’s chaos and imperfections, reminding audiences that admitting it’s hard means you’re human, not ungrateful.

Her humour offers a comforting connection for parents who often feel alone in the madness of raising children.

Produced by Jenny Bater-Sinclair and directed by Nathan Stickley, the show runs 75 minutes and suits ages 14+.

Tickets cost £15 and are available via the Guildhall website or www.itsoksusie.com/grantham.

Whether you’re a parent or enjoy comedy that cuts through the pressure to be perfect, More Than A Mum promises camaraderie, laughter and perspective.