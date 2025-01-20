Tributes have been paid to a man who played a vital role in a number of town groups.

John Knowles, who lived in Grantham for nearly 30 years, died in December aged 81.

John was involved in several prominent groups in town. When he moved to Grantham, he was involved in the planning and management of the Meres Leisure Centre when it first opened in 1998.

John Knowles founded Grantham RiverCare in 2004.

He also founded Grantham RiverCare in 2004 and was also a founding member of the Wyndham Park Forum in 2005. John was also a member of the Grantham Civic Society.

The RiverCare team, now led by Ian Simmons and David Martin, and also Elizabeth Bowskill, on behalf of the Wyndham Park Forum, have shared a joint tribute to John.

John Knowles.

They said: “It is with deep sadness that the volunteers at Grantham RiverCare and the Wyndham Park Forum learnt of the recent passing of John.

Julie Ashworth, Harry Rayson, John Knowles and Elizabeth Bowskill.

“In his youth, he competed at a high level in UK athletics. His career included a period as parks manager in a midlands city with a number of parks under his supervision.

“However, it is for his enthusiasm and volunteer efforts that he will be remembered.

John helping to clean out the River Witham.

John was known for working with many Grantham groups.

“As a member of Grantham Civic Society, John started a river clean litter picking group which was to become Grantham RiverCare.

From left: Ian Simmons, John Knowles, Cate Holborn, David Martin

“Marshalling resources and volunteers for almost 20 years, the group are the reason the river has maintained its beauty to this day.

“The work is still carried out and still has some founder members active in recent clean ups.

John Knowles founded Grantham RiverCare.

“In 2005, John was a founding member of the Wyndham Park Forum which was set up to act as a public voice for the park, working with the council to support investment in this popular resource.

“Initally John represented Grantham RiverCare on the committee.

John Knowles at the outdoor gym in Wyndham Park in 2019.

“In 2009, he agreed to become chairman, a position he held until March 2020. During those 11 years he oversaw all the improvements in Wyndham Park which the forum was involved in.

“The establishment of the sensor garden in 2010 was John’s crowning achievement and he worked voluntarily on this area shortly before his death.

“His attention to detail and the care he offered to Wyndham Park and the River Witham were a mark of the man.

“He was often direct, but his passion for the things he believed in shone through.

“His energy and personality will be sorely missed by all who had the honour to know and work with him.”

Did you know John? Share tributes by emailing: katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk