Green Man team launches The Piggy Bank in historic Grantham bank
A well-known, award winning Lincolnshire publican has opened a new pub and kitchen in the town centre.
The Piggy Bank, which opened this week in the former York County Savings Bank on Finkin Street in Grantham is the latest venture from Phil Docherty, landlord of Ropsley's award-winning Green Man.
The striking Jacobean Revival building was designed in 1841 by Anthony Salvin, best known locally for Harlaxton Manor, and remains a Grade-II listed site within the Grantham Conservation Area.
Following a four-month renovation, the venue serves coffee, breakfasts, lunches and evening meals, with an impressive drinks menu. There are also takeaway options.
“A lot of hard work has gone into The Piggy Bank,” said Phil, a former King’s School pupil.
“We can’t wait for food-lovers in Grantham to experience our great food – including gourmet burgers and stone-baked pizzas – and a jaw-dropping range of drinks.”
The Piggy Bank aims to mirror the success of The Green Man, which has earned multiple Camra awards, including Pub of the Year titles across several years.
It’s also listed in The Great Food Club Handbook and The Good Beer Guide, praised for hearty meals and inventive dishes.
The venue will also offer some of The Green Man’s more exotic meat dishes, including kangaroo, buffalo and crocodile.
The bar boasts a carefully curated selection of bottled beers, from strong 8–10% Trappist ales to fruit lambics and low-alcohol radlers.
A vault in the former bank has been retained and converted to house a shop offering fine wines and Belgian beers to take away.
Phil said the pub offers casual dining and a relaxed space for business, social and family visits.
The chef team will also help train the next generation of local culinary talent.
“We are offering a healthy pipeline to young chefs that want exposure to a varied menu and cooking techniques,” added Phil.