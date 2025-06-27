A well-known, award winning Lincolnshire publican has opened a new pub and kitchen in the town centre.

The Piggy Bank, which opened this week in the former York County Savings Bank on Finkin Street in Grantham is the latest venture from Phil Docherty, landlord of Ropsley's award-winning Green Man.

The striking Jacobean Revival building was designed in 1841 by Anthony Salvin, best known locally for Harlaxton Manor, and remains a Grade-II listed site within the Grantham Conservation Area.

Customers enjoy their first look at The Piggy Bank on opening day. Photo: Supplied

Following a four-month renovation, the venue serves coffee, breakfasts, lunches and evening meals, with an impressive drinks menu. There are also takeaway options.

“A lot of hard work has gone into The Piggy Bank,” said Phil, a former King’s School pupil.

“We can’t wait for food-lovers in Grantham to experience our great food – including gourmet burgers and stone-baked pizzas – and a jaw-dropping range of drinks.”

The Piggy Bank has opened in this Jacobean Revival building in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

The Piggy Bank aims to mirror the success of The Green Man, which has earned multiple Camra awards, including Pub of the Year titles across several years.

It’s also listed in The Great Food Club Handbook and The Good Beer Guide, praised for hearty meals and inventive dishes.

The venue will also offer some of The Green Man’s more exotic meat dishes, including kangaroo, buffalo and crocodile.

Phil Docherty, landlord of The Green Man in Ropsley, has launched a new pub and kitchen in Grantham. Photo: Archive

The bar boasts a carefully curated selection of bottled beers, from strong 8–10% Trappist ales to fruit lambics and low-alcohol radlers.

A vault in the former bank has been retained and converted to house a shop offering fine wines and Belgian beers to take away.

Phil said the pub offers casual dining and a relaxed space for business, social and family visits.

A pizza fresh from the stone-bake oven at The Piggy Bank. Photo: Supplied

The Piggy Bank has opened in the former York County Savings Bank. Photo: Supplied

The chef team will also help train the next generation of local culinary talent.

“We are offering a healthy pipeline to young chefs that want exposure to a varied menu and cooking techniques,” added Phil.