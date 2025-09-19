Antique finds, crafts and cake await visitors at a historic house this weekend.

The Artisan Brocante will return to the National Trust’s Grantham House on Castlegate, on Saturday, September 20, with a day of artisan and vintage shopping.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the event will feature stalls of antique and vintage items, gardenalia, textiles and decorative pieces, ranging from French brocante to mid-century modern.

Grantham House is a hidden gem in the town centre where visitors can find peace and serenity. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Visitors can also browse the work of talented artisans and enjoy cake in a welcoming setting.

Tickets cost £3, while children under 16 enter free, and dogs on leads are welcome.