A historic house saw record-breaking visitor numbers on the second day of its first Christmas Market at the weekend.

Grantham House welcomed more than 1,700 people to its festive event over Saturday and Sunday (November 29 and 30), with visitors browsing stalls from makers and purveyors of food and drink.

The event included a variety of stalls offering handcrafted gifts, from Christmas decorations to fresh festive wreaths, wooden creations, children’s craft kits, art prints, jewellery, greeting cards and more.

From left, Rachel Thomas and Jason Calmus with Ian Clark of South Notts, purchasing one of his Log Reindeers. Photo: David Dawson

The National Trust property reopened its doors to the public in April and organisers said this event was its most popular so far.

Henry Cutten, community, participation and volunteering manager at Grantham House, said: “I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who came and supported us as well as the wonderful traders and performers we hosted and all the staff and volunteers working over the weekend.

“It has been a remarkable first year for us at Grantham House and a record-breaking day for visitors on Sunday was a perfect way to top it all off.

From left, Mark Toms of Harlaxton with Deborah Grant and Jim Congreve of Purple Phoemix Jewellery, Foston. Photo: David Dawson

“Before 2025 is over we are still looking forward to another Christmas Market on December 21 in partnership with the National Grief Advice Service, and of course we're here to welcome visitors with a warm fire, tasty treats and calming wintry scenes in the gardens as a break from Christmas shopping in town.”

The events form part of a festive line-up which has also included Creative Metal Thread Embroidery Workshops earlier in November.

Nina Jarvis of By Nina, Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Community, Participation and Volunteer Manager at Grantham House, Henry Cutten. Photo: David Dawson

Martin York of Turnin Loose, Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Kate Bartlett of Heart and Hearth, Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

From left, Milly Fern Parker and Daniel Connolly, illustrators and Printmakers from Grantham, with Henna Evans of Woolsthorpe By Belvoir. Photo: David Dawson

The Newtones performing at the market. Photo: David Dawson

Painet and Illustrator, Sarah Smith of Folkingham. Photo: David Dawson

Grantham House is open daily from 10am to 4pm with free entry.